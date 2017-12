Chocolate-Covered Smoked Bacon

Ingredients

2lbs of bacon

Chocolate bark

Directions

Preheat The Good One Smoker to 275 to 300 degrees. Place bacon on a rack in the smoker cook until crispy, I use hickory wood chunks for flavor, set aside and allow to cool. Melt the chocolate bark in a pot. Dip bacon in chocolate and place on wax paper until cool.

Recipe courtesy the BBQ Maestros