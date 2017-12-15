RECIPE: Simple Reverse Seared Rack of Lamb

Simple Reverse Seared Rack of Lamb

Ingredients

1 rack of lamb

1 bottle of extra virgin olive oil

6 oz of Three Little Pigs Memphis rub

2 fist-size pieces of apple or cherry wood for flavor

Directions

Coat both side of the rack of lamb with extra virgin olive oil. Coat rack of lamb with Three Little Pigs Memphis rub. Refrigerate for at least one hour. Add rack of lamb to The Good One smoker and cook for about 2 hours or until medium to medium rare. I prefer a light smoke, so I use either cherry or apple wood to flavor the lamb. Heat grill to medium-high heat and grill for 5 minutes a side, until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees F.

Recipe courtesy the BBQ Maestros