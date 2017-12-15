RECIPE: Smoked Full Beef Tenderloin

Smoked Full Beef Tenderloin (Reverse Sear Method)

Ingredients

1 whole beef tenderloin, trimmed of all visible fat and silver skin stripped

Kosher salt

Three Little Pigs All Purpose Rub & Memphis rub

1/2 cup tri-color peppercorns, crushed with a rolling pin

1 stick butter

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Directions

Preheat The Good-One Smoker to 250 degrees F.

Place the tenderloin on a smoker and add 2 chunks of cherry wood. Sprinkle generously with kosher salt and Three Little Pigs All Purpose Rub, which will deepen the savory flavors.

Press the crushed peppercorns all over the surface of the meat. Insert a meat thermometer and place in the smoker until the beef registers to 125-130 degrees F for medium-rare/rare. Beef will probably cook in 1 to 1 ½ hours depending on its temp before it goes in the smoker.

While the meat is smoking, melt the butter with the garlic in a small skillet, and allow the butter to slightly brown. Remove the garlic and discard.

Remove the meat when it’s done and dust with Three Little Pig’s Memphis rub and place on hot grill until outside is seared to liking, then pour the garlic butter over gently (it should sizzle when it hits the meat). Cover the meat loosely with foil and allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Recipe courtesy the BBQ Maestros