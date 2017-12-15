× Shots fired at four officers during welfare check in southeast Indiana

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police confirmed that four police officers were shot at during a welfare check Friday afternoon in southeast Indiana.

Officers with Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department and Aurora Police responded to the 5700 block of Dutch Hollow Rd. in Aurora at around 2 p.m. for the check.

ISP said shots were fired at officers from a man inside the residence.

During a press conference, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles could not comment on the ongoing operations at the scene, but said they are going to try everything they can to bring the standoff to a peaceful resolution.

He said officials believes there is no current threat to the public and that the suspect is still inside the residence.

Wheeles could not comment on why officers were sent on the welfare check. The situation is still ongoing at this time.