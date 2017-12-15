× Silver Alert issued for missing man in Greene County

LINTON, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Linton.

According to authorities, Robert G. Waters, 85, was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in Linton. He may be in danger and in need of medical assistance.

Waters is about 6’0” tall and 195 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a brown coat, light blue short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a red hat that says “Waters Fishing.”

He was last seen driving a red 1999 Chevrolet Blazer with Indiana plate 370AWJ.

Anyone with information should contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 812-385-1140 or call 911.