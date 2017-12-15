× Warmer temperatures on the way this weekend

Happy Friday! After a cloudy and chilly day with some flurries, our skies clear out tonight. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 20s, giving us a chilly start to Saturday.

Even though Saturday morning will be chilly, the sun will be shining! The blue skies stay with us all day along with breezy southwesterly winds. Afternoon highs are back in the upper 40s to start the weekend!

Clouds move in from the south early Sunday morning. It won’t be an all day rain event but showers are possible midday. Rainfall totals remain light, less than .25″.

The clouds stick with us on Monday with a little drizzle possible. We dry back out for the middle of the week with highs in the mid 40s. Rain chances return Thursday into Friday.