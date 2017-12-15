Woman frustrated after snapped cable sits near home for weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A snapped cable sat next to a woman's home for weeks, despite her attempts to get a company to come take it away.

Deb Johnson told FOX59 she came home the week of Thanksgiving to find the cable had been snapped by a semi-truck driving down her street.

"It was all the way going to this (nearby) alley," Johnson said. "I talked to the gentleman and he said that that’s not their responsibility."

Johnson called her cable company and they sent someone out, but the employee told her the cable belonged to AT&T and he could not take it down.

"He said ... don’t cut the wire because it may be live and that’s AT&T's responsibility," Johnson said. "I just kind of (wound) it up and put it there and tried to hide it."

Johnson worried her grandkids would mess with the wire, so she started calling AT&T and the Mayor's Action Center, but she said she had trouble getting help.

"(They) just kept transferring me, constantly, and I was never able to get it resolved," Johnson said.

FOX59 contacted an AT&T spokesperson, who forwarded the issue right away. Just hours after our visit with Johnson, someone showed up to look at the cable.

The next morning, Johnson took photos as crews showed up to finally take the wire down.

"I can't thank you enough for your help and the speedy way you handled things," Johnson said in an follow-up email to FOX59.