× Woman seriously injured after being struck by car on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman crossing an east side street was struck and seriously injured Friday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the woman was running across the street to catch an IndyGo bus. The driver didn’t see her and struck her around 7:15 a.m. at East 21st Street and North Post Road.

The 26-year-old woman initially hit the front bumper and was thrown onto the windshield; police said her head struck the windshield during the incident.

She suffered injuries to her face as well as internal injuries.

Police said the driver is undergoing drug and alcohol tests, which is standard procedure in these types of incidents. They have no reason to believe that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.