Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITESTOWN, Ind. -- Strap on your skates and enjoy some holiday fun in Whitestown!

Lindy Thackston checks out the temporary skating rink in Whitestown for this week's "Your Town Friday." The rink will be in operation from Friday, Dec. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the Whitestown Municipal Complex.

It costs $10 Friday through Sunday plus a $2 fee for skate rentals. On Monday through Wednesday, it costs $10 total, with the cost of skates included.

Learn more at the event page on Facebook.