Authorities in Marion at scene of large factory fire

MARION, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of a large fire involving multiple buildings in Marion.

They responded to the area of 36th St. and Adams between 6:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. on the report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, they found multiple buildings on fire in the factory complex. There were reports of an explosion.

FOX59 viewers have told us they heard a large boom prior to the fire.

We do not know if there was anyone injured, but ambulances were on the scene.

We have a crew on the way and will update with more information.