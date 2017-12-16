Christmas for kids event honors Lt. Aaron Allan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. - Christmas came early to hundreds of kids in the Indianapolis area this year.

It was all part of Trooper Bartram Foundation’s 'Christmas for Kids' Shop with a Cop event.

Nearly 250 kids were paired up with a law enforcement officer and were able to walk around the Greenwood Walmart, picking out clothing and toys.

This year the event took on an extra special meaning. It was held in honor of south port police lieutenant Aaron Allan, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

Lt. Allan had participated in the event for the past several years and this year his wife and family were there as he was remembered.

"This event was great for him because we were all together and he was a like a kid. He was running around and would have candy canes hanging from his ear," said Southport police chief Tom Vaughn.

Each child was given $125 dollars to spend. The program is held in honor of Trooper James Bartram, who was killed in the line of duty in March 1998.