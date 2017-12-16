× Clouds and rain are back for Sunday

After a sunny and mild Saturday, clouds return to the area overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

A system moving up from the southwest spreads cloud cover in Indiana towards daybreak Sunday. Scattered showers develop around 11 am and continue into the early afternoon hours. Rainfall totals stay under .25″ and there will be a lot of dry time in between any rain.

Sunday is also looking cooler thanks to the clouds and rain. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 40s.

Clouds linger into Monday with some drizzle possible. Temperatures remain above normal to start Winter on Thursday. A strong front moves in Friday bringing some precipitation and falling temperatures Friday afternoon. Next weekend is looking cold!