Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Millions will soon be traveling for the holidays, and whether you're driving or flying, there's always a chance you'll get sick.

Whether it's a cold or motion sickness, being under the weather can ruin the holiday fun. So what can you do to prevent getting sick this holiday season? We spoke with CVS Minute Clinic Nurse Practitioner Shannon Cook to get some tips.