Jim Lucas and IndyCann to hold conference discussing medical marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Representative Jim Lucas from District 69 will be joining IndyCann in a press conference and will be answering questions about medical marijuana.

President and CEO of the event, Bobbie Jo Young of the event said the main goal of the conference is to show the state government how important the issue is to people in Indiana.

“There are countless Hoosiers suffering from ailments that could be treated by medical cannibis,” Young said. “By this point, this cause is a moral one.”

Back in November, Representative Lucas visited PDI Medical, a medical marijuana dispensary in Illinois. After that tour, Lucas felt a similar program could work in Indiana.

“We have 29 states that are doing this,” Lucas said. “Indiana doesn’t have to start over. We can take what’s working for Illinois and see if we can apply that to Hoosiers.”

At the press conference, along with a question and answer session with Lucas and IndyCann officials, other supportive Indiana politicians will be present to share their thoughts on the matter.

Right now, the closest law that resembles anything like medical cannabis is one that allows the use of CBD oil to treat epilepsy resistant to typical medication.

State Attorney General Curtis Hill and the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council are opposed to the legalization of marijuana in any form.

In late November, Hill stated a legal opinion declaring CBD products illegal in Indiana.

However, in an interview with FOX59, Governor Holcomb announced that CBD products, as long as there are no traces of THC, would be legal in Indiana.

Holcomb also stated that for the next 60 days, the state would educate store owners on what could and could not be sold in stores.

The press conference is at the Statehouse, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.