Silver alert declared for 72-year-old James Strouzas

DYER, Ind. — Police are investigating the disappearance of 72-year-old James Strouzas from Dyer, Indiana.

Strouzas is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 215 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and blue baseball hat, a blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown and black shoes.

He was last seen Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Dyer, driving a light green,2006 Chevrolet Malibu Indiana plate MOMBMK.

Strouzas is believed to be in extreme danger. He may also require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-746-2401 or 219-660-0001.