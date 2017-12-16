Strangers gather in Indianapolis to honor Purple Heart recipient and ‘abandoned veteran’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – An incredible show of support Saturday brought together several hundred strangers to honor a man none of them knew.

68-year-old Glenn Shelton died November 26, and according to his obituary, his “family information is unknown.”

The Purple Heart recipient served in Vietnam.

Indiana Funeral Care organized Saturday’s gathering by spreading the word on social media.

“It’s just absolutely wonderful,” Russell Pryor said, commander for the VFW District 11. “It shows me that no matter when you served, who you served with or where you served, we’re here to support you.”

Shelton was buried at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison.

People who attended Saturday’s event received a dog tag with Shelton’s engraved.