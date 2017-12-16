× Husband, wife killed in Muncie residence fire early Saturday morning

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie confirmed that two were killed in a residence fire early Saturday morning.

The victims were a husband and wife, identified as Don and Diana Delaney. The Delaney’s were both 74 years old and were both a month apart to the day.

It happened in the 1200 block of W. 23rd St. at around 4 a.m. The Delaware County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they died at the scene.

Investigators have not released the cause of the fire.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.