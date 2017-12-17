Above normal temperatures next week with fog Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Overcast skies and spotty light rain showers were the rule today. The clouds stick with us to the start off the work week. Overnight temperatures are a little warmer in the mid/upper 30s.

You may want to leave yourself extra time for the morning commute as fog develops tonight. Another cloudy day with drizzle and isolated light rain showers.

Monday afternoon we are running about 10 degrees above normal, highs reaching the upper 40s.

A lot of dry time on the way Monday, with sprinkles possible from time to time.

Tuesday through Thursday will be drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures surge Friday on strong southerly winds ahead of a cold front. Rain develops Friday evening, mixing with light snow towards Saturday morning. After a warm week, temperatures return to seasonal averages next weekend.