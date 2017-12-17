× Colts’ Andrew Luck headed home soon, will resume throwing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck’s globe-trotting trek to deal with his ailing right shoulder involves a return home, a return to throwing and then… well, that’s the $140 million question.

The Indianapolis Colts’ franchise quarterback is expected to return to Indianapolis, perhaps as soon as next week, and resume a throwing regimen to determine the progress of his long rehabilitation from January surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The shoulder situation has bothered Luck since week 3 of the 2015 season and forced him to miss this entire season. He has been in Europe for approximately a month to receive alternative treatment for his shoulder.

“All (signs) very positive at this point,’’ the source said.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen first reported the update on Luck’s activity.

Owner Jim Irsay told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport from the owners’ meetings last week “no additional surgery at this point is planned,’’ but that’s obviously subject to change if the soreness and swelling Luck experienced when he began throwing in practice in early October returns.

Luck worked with the Colts’ rehab staff until his progress allowed controlled throwing in practice Oct. 4. After four throwing sessions, Luck developed inflammation and soreness in his shoulder. That resulted in the team halting his throwing and giving Luck a cortisone shot in the shoulder.

The team placed Luck on the season-ending injured reserve list Nov. 2.

Mortensen, citing sources, reported the discomfort Luck experienced when throwing was attributed to biceps tendinitis. Should that pain and inflammation return, it’s possible corrective surgery would be required and involve relocating the biceps tendon that is attached to the repaired labrum.

Recovery from that type of surgery, Mortensen reported, is in the three-to-six months range.

It’s imperative the Colts get some resolution on Luck’s situation in the coming weeks.

General manager Chris Ballard faces a busy and critical offseason as the franchise (3-11) has endured just its second double-digit loss season in the last 16 seasons. The Colts have missed the postseason in three consecutive seasons for the first time in a quarter century.

The Colts will have ample salary-cap space in the offseason to address their roster as well as a high pick in the April draft. They currently sit with the third-overall selection.