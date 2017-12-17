Howard County Sheriff’s Dept. places memorial sign for fallen Deputy Carl Koontz
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. – The Howard County Sheriff’s Department held a ceremony Sunday for fallen Deputy Carl Koontz.
They installed a memorial sign at the intersection of Main St. and Union St. in Russiaville to always remember the ultimate sacrifice he made.
Deputy Carl Koontz and Sgt. Jordan Buckley were shot on March 20, 2015 while trying to serve arrest and search warrants for possession of a syringe around 12:30 a.m.
Koontz was shot in the pelvis and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
He was 27-years-old and left behind his wife, Kassie, and son, Noah.
The sign reads in full:
“On March 20, 2015, Howard County Sheriff Deputy Carl Koontz gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting our community. While serving an early morning search warrant in Russiaville, Indiana, the suspect opened fire on several officers. As a result, Deputy Koontz was shot and lost his life in the line of duty. The courage and selflessness in which he performed his job as a Sheriff’s Deputy was an example for all. We will forever remember the dedication and commitment to his family, the Sheriff’s Department and to Howard County.”