Hall of Fame NHRA Pro Stock driver and Indiana born Bob Glidden passes away

Pro Stock icon Bob Glidden from Whiteland, Ind., one of the most dominant forces in the history of NHRA Drag Racing, died Sunday. He was 73. In a star-studded career that spanned more than 25 years in the sport, Glidden won 85 events and 10 season championships and was voted No. 4 on the list of Top 50 racers from NHRA’s first 50 years in 2000.

The man known as “Mad Dog” for his tireless work ethic and dominated the class in the late 1970s and 1980s, winning back-to-back season championships in 1974-1975, three in a row (1978-80) and five straight (1985-89)

“Everyone in the NHRA community is saddened to learn the news of Bob’s passing,” said NHRA President Peter Clifford. “He was a true competitor who left a lasting legacy of excellence both on and off the track. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with the Glidden family at this difficult time.”

When asked to what he attributed his success, Glidden once said, “Common sense and the will to survive. I know that I have to hustle to win and that I have to go all out to afford to race.”