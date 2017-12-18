Health officials warn sleeping near your cell phone could cause brain cancer, infertility

California health officials have issued guidelines for cell phone safety for the first time ever – and they’re warning about the dangers of radiation.

Recent research says cell phone use may increase the risk of brain cancer, infertility, headaches, impaired memory, and other symptoms.

The agency released the following guidelines for reducing exposure:

Keeping the phone away from the body

Reducing cell phone use when the signal is weak

Reducing the use of cell phones to stream audio or video, or to download or upload large files

Keeping the phone away from the bed at night

Removing headsets when not on a call

Avoiding products that claim to block radio frequency energy. These products may actually increase your exposure.

According to the CDPH, cell phones emit radio frequency energy when they send and receive signals to and from cell towers. Children are most at risk for these problems because their brains develop through the teenage years, according to CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith.

“Parents should consider reducing the time their children use cell phones and encourage them to turn the devices off at night,” Smith says.