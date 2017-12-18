IN Focus: Hurt, Takami discuss race for Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - It's been called the GOP's "nastiest primary" for 2018.

But not every candidate in the race for U.S. Senate has been dragged into the fight just yet.

Two current members of Congress running for Senate have dominated the headlines so far in a string of back-and-forth attacks.

Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) and Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN) were considered the early frontrunners, but former State Rep. Mike Braun (R-IN) has also been making waves in recent weeks, appearing in a series of TV ads across the state.

That leaves two remaining candidates who haven't raised much in the way of campaign donations or received nearly as much attention as the other candidates.

In the video above, Kokomo attorney Mark Hurt, and Purdue Polytechnic director Andrew Takami discuss the race for Senate, and their hopes for next year's primary.

"The polls show people want another candidate," said Takami. "There's nothing wrong with people having experience, we all have experience. But I think the reason people are already looking is they want see new things and see things change."

"I'll support the winner. I think I'm the best person," said Hurt, who once worked for former Sen. Dan Coats. "My foreign relations experience, and that breadth and depth of state, federal and now local government experience makes me uniquely qualified."