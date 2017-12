Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will Doug Jones' stunning win in Alabama impact next year's Senate race in Indiana? And what does Roy Moore's loss mean for the Republicans and Democrats moving forward?

On this week's edition of IN Focus, panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Christina Hale and Tim Swarens discuss this week's top stories, including the Alabama special election, the latest new on the tax reform debate, and the mayor's war on crime in Indianapolis.