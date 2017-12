× Investigation underway into house fire near Garfield Park area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IFD firefighters were called to house fire on the city’s near south side near the Garfield Park area just after 2:30 a.m. Monday morning in the area of Southern Avenue and Boyd Avenue.

Officials found the two-story residence almost burnt completely on the backside as well as the upper second floor gone.

No one was reported injured from the incident which remains under investigation.