Man formally charged in shooting of IMPD officer on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man accused of shooting an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer was formally charged in federal court on Monday.

Christopher Johnson, 39, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, discharging a firearm during and related to a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm. He could face additional charges, including attempted murder, locally in Marion County.

On Dec. 13, police say Johnson fired multiple shots at officers as they served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Spann. Ave, located on the near east side.

Police said Officer Arthur Sibley, an 11-year veteran of the force who has served multiple years with SWAT, was hit in the arm. Police said five SWAT officers returned fire, hitting Johnson multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital and survived.

IMPD said Monday that Sibley is recovering well. He had some numbness and lack of movement in the two smallest fingers of his hand.

Law enforcement officers were aware of Johnson. Prior to serving the warrant, investigators said detectives received information that he was likely armed and violent, which is why SWAT was requested.

Two adults and two teenagers in the home are charged with visiting a common nuisance. Investigators said once the home was secured, they found firearms, large amounts of suspected narcotics and money.

In 2003, Johnson was sentenced in the Western District of Kentucky on cocaine, marijuana and gun charges. He received 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release. In 2015, his release was transferred to Indianapolis.

Johnson faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted in this case.