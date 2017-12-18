× Mild for December and still in search of snowfall!

Milder start this morning, as patchy fog and light drizzle continue to fall in spots for the morning rush. Temperatures are in the lower 40’s in most spots, marking another unseasonably mild day ahead for December. Clouds will loom overhead for most of the day, while southwest winds turn breezy and temperatures steadily climb into the upper 40’s by late afternoon. Another gray but fairly uneventful day ahead!

Additional sunshine returns on Tuesday, moving our temperatures into the low and middle 50’s or roughly 15° above average! We will see a lot of days this week well above average in the mornings and afternoons. Any precipitation that falls now through Christmas Eve will fall MAINLY in the form of rain showers. Snow remains nearly obsolete across central Indiana! The pattern is too warm, although signs of colder air arriving on Christmas Day morning could switch light rain to flurries. Even though it looks like no white Christmas, some flurries will be sure to make the spirit bright! I will be here all week updating any shift in our pattern that could bring us snow chances for the BIG DAY!