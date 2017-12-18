Mild week ahead but winter returns this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Monday! It has been a grey and drizzly day. You may need the windshield wipers a little if you are headed out this evening. Temperatures remain mild, only falling to near 40 overnight.

More patchy fog is expected overnight.

Tuesday is looking great! A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 50s!

Cooler air arrives Wednesday behind a cold front, but temperatures still remain above normal. Afternoon highs surge Friday out ahead of a strong cold front, reaching into the mid 50s. Rain moves in late Friday with some snow mixing in by Saturday morning. Temperatures are back to seasonal in the 30s over the weekend. We turn very cold on Christmas day with flurries possible!