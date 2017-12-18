Near record warmth expected this week before cold surge this holiday weekend

FOGGY STARTS

Visibility is already low late Monday evening and fog is expected to thicken through the night. Light winds and damp conditions will allow visibility to lower by early Tuesday morning. Use caution if travelling early Tuesday and plan for a more foggy morning early Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

MILD SPELL UNDERWAY

We’ve turned mild again and the final days of FALL 2017 will be above normal. The MILD SPELL reached its third day, officially 46-degrees Monday in Indianapolis, 7-degrees above normal. DECEMBER 2017 is now running nearly 7-degrees warmer than last December to date and 2-degrees per day above normal.

Arctic air in retreat for now. Snow cover has fallen off again and has slipped to 30% across the contiguous U.S. That is the least amount for this date (December 18th) in six years.

Snow will be lacking as even warmer air surges into central Indiana as a full blown pattern change gets underway. Winter officially begins Thursday morning at 11:28 am. The first full day of winter includes near record warmth of 60-degrees Friday. The record is 61-degrees set in 1949.