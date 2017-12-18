Neighborhoods that are hot spots to purchase homes right now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several Central Indiana neighborhoods are hot spots to purchase homes right now, but the reasons they are top of mind for buyers are just as different as the areas of town they are in. Trusted Advisor Nancy Mutchmore from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty helps buyers find just the right fit, and takes the time to get to know what each individual client is looking for.

“It is important to spend the time to identify what is important to the buyer,” Mutchmore said. It could be location, bedrooms or maybe a fixer upper? Spending the time upfront to understand what a buyer wants or needs helps us narrow down the areas of town to see.”

Each neighborhood in Central Indiana are very different, however, buyers are looking for some of the same qualities in each.. “Downtown Indianapolis and Fountain Square are destination neighborhoods, and are destination neighborhoods because of their walkability factor,” Mutchmore said. “Meridian Kessler remains a strong neighborhood as well as Fishers and Downtown Carmel. The draw to neighborhoods is the amenities and walkability.”

The mix of established homes and new construction draws buyers to areas as well, Mutchmore said. “Downtown Carmel has new construction and resale, Downtown Fishers is developing several new neighborhoods. Homeowners love the idea of being able to walk to dinner, the grocery store and events.”

