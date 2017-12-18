× New Castle Police Chief Brad Catron passes away

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – The chief of the New Castle Police Department died Monday evening.

Assistant Police Chief Matt Schofield told The Courier Times that Chief Brad Catron had been suffering from flu-like symptoms over the past week and complained of chest pain.

The newspaper reports that Catron was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis on Friday, where he remained a patient until being released Sunday. On Monday, he reportedly went to Henry Community Health, where he passed away.

The cause of the death is unclear at this time. Schofield told the paper that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

New Castle Mayor Greg York issued this statement to FOX59:

“Our chief Brad Catron had served on the police force for 28 years, been the chief for the last 6 years. He served with honor and respect. Chief Catron was doing a great job with our police department. He served our community with the utmost respect of our citizens and the entire police force. Chief Catron will be deeply missed.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.