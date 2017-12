× Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 reopen in Clinton County after semi fire

Update: All lanes have reopened.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed in Clinton County after a semi fire. The northbound lanes are open, but traffic is slow.

The incident is near State Road 28, which is about 10 miles south of Dayton.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next hour.