Festive breakfast pizza wreath is a great idea for Christmas morning

Posted 11:02 AM, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, December 19, 2017

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients

  • 1 pizza crust
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 pound bacon
  • 1/2 pound breakfast sausage
  • 1/4 cup pesto
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • Dill, if desired

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit; unroll pizza dough and pre-bake for about 8 minutes or until lightly browned
  2. Cook scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage; set aside
  3. Spoon pesto over pizza crust, and top with mozzarella cheese, scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage.
  4. Top with parmesan cheese.
  5. Bake an additional 6 to 9 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.
  6. Cut end of red bell pepper so it looks like a boy, and add to pizza with dill to make it look like a festive wreath.