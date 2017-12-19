Festive breakfast pizza wreath is a great idea for Christmas morning

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Ingredients
- 1 pizza crust
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 pound bacon
- 1/2 pound breakfast sausage
- 1/4 cup pesto
- 2 cups mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
- 1 red bell pepper
- Dill, if desired
Directions
- Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit; unroll pizza dough and pre-bake for about 8 minutes or until lightly browned
- Cook scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage; set aside
- Spoon pesto over pizza crust, and top with mozzarella cheese, scrambled eggs, bacon, and sausage.
- Top with parmesan cheese.
- Bake an additional 6 to 9 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.
- Cut end of red bell pepper so it looks like a boy, and add to pizza with dill to make it look like a festive wreath.