Indiana state trooper stops van for speeding, finds over 120 pounds of marijuana

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Indiana State Police seized over 120 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Greenfield Tuesday morning.

Police say they found the drugs around 11 a.m. after stopping a Toyota minivan for speeding on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 95.2. That’s just west of the Mont Comfort Road exit.

After speaking with the driver, 43-year-old Tong Pan of California, and his passenger, 52-year-old Liandi Zhang of Virginia, the trooper reportedly became suspicious of their story.

The trooper also noted that he could smell a strong odor of marijuana and fabric dryer sheets coming from the van.

During a search of the vehicle, officers say they found several different containers and bags filled with marijuana that had been shrink wrapped and individually packaged.

The two men stated that they were coming from California and headed to Virginia.

Both Pan and Zhang were placed under arrest for dealing and possession of marijuana and taken to the Marion County Jail.