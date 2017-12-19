× INDOT readies drivers for winter with introduction of new mobile app

INDIANAPOLIS – Just in time for the holidays and for the winter driving season, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the agency’s new mobile app is now available for free download for iPhone or iPad users through the App Store and Android users through Google Play.

“INDOT is excited to be able to offer this tool for motorists, especially as we approach one of the busiest weeks for travel of the year,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “The new app is one more example of INDOT’s commitment to providing great customer service and the features can help travelers plan ahead, avoid delays, and have a safe trip to their holiday destinations.”

The INDOT mobile app will also makes it easier to report roadway hazards, repair needs, and other travel concerns. Customers can also opt-in to receive email alerts on current and future INDOT construction projects and maintenance activities right from the app.

INDOT’s mobile app reports information for interstates, U.S. routes and state highways in Indiana. It does not include information on county roads or city streets.