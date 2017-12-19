× Indy mayor promises crackdown on guns used in crimes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of drugs and several guns.

The bust comes just days after Indy mayor Joe Hogsett announced a crackdown on gun possession by known felons.

The fact is a vast majority of the murders this year, more than 130 out of 150, have come from gunshots. That’s why city leaders know they can’t cut crime numbers without tackling the gun problem.

At 30th and Post on Monday an IMPD East District officer pulled over a car with three men inside. A search of the car resulted in the discovery of drugs and three large guns, including two AK-47 pistols and fully loaded magazines.

“To date we’ve taken 2400 crime guns off the streets of Indianapolis,” said IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn.

Over the last year, the IMPD has repeatedly sent out pictures of drugs and guns the department has seized.

“These guns are purchased illegally and used in crimes and are a blight on what we’re trying to do mitigating crime throughout the city,” said Wilburn.

Speaking last week about the record number of murders under his watch the last two years, mayor Hogsett promised changes.

“Effective immediately I’m ordering IMPD to launch a crackdown to take guns out of the hands of illegally armed felons,” said Hogsett.

Specifically, Hogsett wants to establish a crime gun intelligence center to better connect shell casings and firearms in real time to serial offenders.

Starting in 2018 the U.S. Attorney agreed to assist by prosecuting gun offenders in federal court.

“We’re very excited about this partnership and hope 2018 will be promising year for the city of Indianapolis,” said Wilburn. “I think we’re all in this together and that’s the message we’d like to communicate to the community.”

Because any debate involving guns can be politically divisive, the IMPD spokesman made very clear the police department fully supports legal gun ownership.

The plan is only to target guns owned illegally and ones involved in crimes.