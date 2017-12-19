Mild Mid-December weather to continue; Colder long range and in time for Christmas

The mild pattern continues until a pattern change begins in full force this weekend. Temperatures could near 60-degrees Friday before a significant colder pattern emerges.

Still running mild this Tuesday night. The downturn in temps last week was still not enough to erase the temperature surplus for December. December 2017 is now 8-degrees warmer than last year and 3° per day above normal.

The overall mild month has allowed the snow deficit to grow. Less than a half-inch of snow has fallen in Indianapolis (.4″) which is 4.4″ below normal and the least amount of snow since 2012!. The season ranks 17th least snowiest all-time.

It will turn cold this weekend and in time for Christmas. Off overnight computer runs, the is a hint of lingering moisture to change to snow behind the front Saturday. The forecast right now is rain will fall Saturday and change to a wet snow before ending late.

The colder air will grip much of the U.S. and lend itself to some snow chances right up to and through Christmas night. Amounts and intensity still to be determined.

The cold will then take hold and perhaps reload next week bringing the coldest air of the season with it. At this distance, Christmas 2017 will be the coldest in 13 years, (2004’s 20-degree high.)