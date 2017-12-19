× Mild stretch rolling on but signs of a colder pattern shift coming for the holiday weekend!

Mostly to partly cloudy skies will greet you out-the-door, along with mild temperatures for mid-December! Fog is not much of an issue at all, as the winds have stayed up overnight and this keeps fog from becoming too thick and settled in spots. Sunshine will be available through the day and southwest winds will help to boost our temperatures into the lower 50’s for most, roughly 10-15° above the seasonal normals. A cold front will drop through tonight around 7:00pm and should come in dry with a subtle wind shift, adding colder air overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain dry and slightly cooler but still above average (38°). Friday brings rain chances with an approaching cold front! Before the front passes, windy and warm conditions will be expected, along with scattered showers. Highs reaching the upper 50’s! As the front passes Friday night and through Saturday morning, temperatures will begin to plummet and rain will eventually mix with some wet snow flakes. Much colder air will spill across the Ohio Valley shifting our pattern to a much colder one.

As cold air settles in…a few bursts of snow could be in play for Sunday (Christmas Eve) and followed by even colder air for Christmas Day! Cold Air Advection and instability around could generate its own moisture, meaning snow chances will be in play just in time for Christmas Day. Still several days out but the hope of some white stuff falling just in time for Santa is still in play!