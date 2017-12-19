Monroe County Sheriff’s Department sends holiday cheer to deputy deployed overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, IND. – Less than one week before Christmas and all throughout the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Deputies are working to make care packages for one of their own.

“We have a shaving kit, some basic candy, peanut butter, wipes,” said a Monroe County Sheriff Deputy.

Those packages will be sent to Afghanistan, where Monroe County Sheriff Deputy Dillen Friend will be spending the next year.

“I’m sure he is in good hands with good leadership,” said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain.

Deputy Friend is part of the Marine Corps reserve and was called upon to fill in overseas.

“He is at a base where they do not have any stores. Even the simplest items they all must be delivered to the base,” said Sheriff Swain.

So, the department is sending dozens of donated items to Friend’s base. The care packages include hygiene products and non-perishable food items.

“We already sent a care package to him last week and these items are donated by the courts, HR, county offices, and others,” said a deputy.

Sheriff Swain also requested that all Sheriff departments around central Indiana send their department Christmas cards to Friend’s base. Hoping that the special deliveries will bring love, light, and holiday cheer no matter where Deputy Friend spends Christmas this year.

“We wish him the best while he is there and we hope that the leadership skills and training they learn will transpose into their law enforcement role when they get back,” said Sheriff Swain.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for donations. If you would like to donate items contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Some of the items asked for include; soap, non-perishable snack foods, toiletries, playing cards.