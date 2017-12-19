× Police: 12-year-old girl dies after semi runs red light, strikes SUV in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – A 12-year-old girl was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene at the intersection of US 24 and Broadway St. at about 8 a.m.

State police say 62-year-old Scott Baker was driving a semi eastbound on US 24 and did not stop for a red light. The semi then stuck an explorer driven by 31-year-old Kristina Buffington who was turning onto southbound Broadway. After the impact, the Explorer reportedly spun into a 2017 Chevy Cruz, which was driven by 43-year-old Jayson Hall.

Police say Baker was not injured. Kristina was flown from the crash scene, via medical helicopter, to a Fort Wayne hospital. She suffered life-threatening injuries. An 8-year-old, Devin Buffington, was also in the Explorer and flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with facial and head injuries. He was listed as stable.

A 12-year-old passenger of the Explorer, Amanda Buffington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall was transported from the scene, via ambulance, to a Peru hospital. He was later flown, via medical helicopter, to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation, but at this time police say it does not appear the consumption of alcohol nor narcotics contributed to the crash.

“We are currently in the infancy of the crash investigation,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Rick Brown. “Our crash reconstruction team will analyze the evidence collected and prepare a report for the Miami County prosecutor’s office to review.”