2 shot inside Buffalo Wild Wings in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Two people were shot inside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Lawrence Tuesday night.

Police say it happened at the restaurant in the 10600 block of Pendleton Pike.

Officers say the victims’ injuries appear to be non-life threatening, with one shot in the leg.

Police say the suspected shooter went to a nearby business, called 911 and told them where he was. He’s cooperating with investigators as they interview witnesses at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.