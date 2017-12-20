Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Giving Circles Fund (GCF) uses the power of collective action to create lasting change. The organization was founded on the premise that anyone can become a generous, committed and strategic giver. 12% of annual donations happen the last three days of the year. The collective giving research group finds the number of giving circles and collective giving models has tripled since 2007. Membership obligation in impact 100 is what you want it to be - the only commitment is a donation a 'full' membership is a $1,000 donation. However, shared memberships in which 2-4 women pool their money to share one vote are also very popular. Membership members of impact 100 greater Indianapolis have collectively given away over $1.9 million to local nonprofits over the past 12 years this past June we gave $100,000 grant to the Volunteers of America of Indiana for the expansion of their fresh start recovery program. Sara is also a member of this group impact 100 is on a quest to gain 200 members by December 31 of this year impact 100 wants to give two $100,000 grants this year.

https://givingcirclesfund.org/