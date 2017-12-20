× Above level temperatures remain, dry too! Winter’s return brings snow chances before Christmas morning?

A mix of sun and clouds are expected today! Not a steady dose of sun but skies should be brighter today and temperatures will, once again, reach higher than normal levels. The dry pattern holds too, as rain skirts south through the Tennessee Valley. All in all, another quiet, uneventful, day ahead!

Expect more of the same on Thursday too before large changes return for this upcoming holiday weekend! Rain looks likely off and on Friday with temperatures pushing up into the 50’s, on breezy southwest winds. A cold front will drop through the state early on Saturday morning. This will bring a transition from rain to wet snow, as colder air drives our temperatures into the 30’s. This will be the leading edge of much colder, arctic air just in time for Santa’s visit! As arctic air and a fast moving jet stream overhead works through the Ohio Valley, snow chances will increase on Sunday and into Monday morning! Light snow and some accumulations are still in play for parts of our viewing area. As even colder air strikes Christmas morning, additional snows could develop as CAA kicks in…

Big snows are not in the forecast through Christmas day but ANY snow is welcomed news! Indications of a more active, snowy pattern to wrap up the last week of 2017 does look promising though…