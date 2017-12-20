After unseasonably mild air it will turn cold; Snow chance before Christmas improving

AUTUMN ENDS

It is the final day of Autumn and it’s our 5th straight day above average. Winter officially begins at 11:28 am Thursday. The days stop getting shorter, we gain 3 minutes of daylight by the end of the month!

DRY DECEMBER

December 2017 is now running 9-degrees warmer than last year! The Average temperature this month has ramping up again to just over 3-degrees per day above normal.

It has been a dry month too! With less than a quarter-inch of precipitation so far this month it is the driest December since 1988 running nearly 2″ below normal and currently ranks 8th driest to date all-time.