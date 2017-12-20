× Celebrate the holiday season with a retro party

It’s time for a retro holiday party – one that celebrates the great tastes and foods from the 60’s and 70’s (the time dietitian Kim Galeaz was growing up) and the 80’s (Angela’s time). Kim shares a few favorites, from Angela’s family’s favorite crescent roll chicken bundles, to Kim’s favorite cherry Dr. Pepper Jello mold and Watergate salad. All these party foods are easy to make and will save you time during these last two holiday weeks.

Crescent Roll Chicken Bundles

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

¾ – 1 cup very finely chopped white or red onion

½ cup very finely chopped red bell pepper

1/8 to ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cups cooked, shredded chicken breast

2 packages (8 oz.) crescent rolls (Pillsbury)

Melted butter, about ½ cup

Parmesan cheese, about ½ cup

Heat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with fork until slightly smooth. Stir in onion, red bell pepper, salt, pepper, garlic powder and shredded chicken. Mix until thoroughly blended. Make 4 large rectangles from each package of crescent rolls. Firmly press perforations to seal completely. Cut each rectangle in half. You’ll end up with 16 squares total from the two packages. In center of each square, place about ¼ cup firmly packed chicken mixture. Bring up four corners of dough and twist on top and pinch to seal. Make sure all perforations are sealed. Place on ungreased cookie sheet(s). Brush tops with melted butter, then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake 15 – 20 minutes, or until golden brown, heated thoroughly and crescent rolls are completely cooked. Serve immediately. Makes 16 large appetizers.

Recipe provided by Angela Ganote, Fox 59 Anchor, with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD

Zesty Cocktails Sausages (70’s & 80’s)

1 (12 oz.) jar chili sauce

1 cup grape jelly

2 (14-16 oz.) packages Lit’l Smokies mini smoked sausages

In a large saucepan over medium heat, mix together chili sauce and jelly. Add sausages and stir. Cook until thoroughly heated, about 30 minutes. Serve with toothpicks.

*Kim likes to make a double batch of sauce, and cook in a crockpot on low heat for 4 to 6 hours. Just serve right out of crockpot on table. Can also substitute frozen meatballs for mini sausages.

Makes about 20-25 servings of 3 sausages

Recipe provided by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

60’s California Onion Dip

1 carton (16 oz.) sour cream

1 envelope (1 oz.) Lipton Onion Recipe Soup & Dip Mix

Mix sour cream and dip mix in bowl. Serve immediately or chill if desired. Serve with ruffles potato chips and carrot/celery sticks.

Makes about 2 cups dip.

Recipe provided by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

80’s Ranch Dip

1 packet (1 oz.) Hidden Valley Ranch Dip Mix

1 carton (16 oz.) sour cream

Mix dry ranch mix with sour cream and stir until thoroughly blended. Serve immediately, or refrigerate at least one hour to slightly thicken. Serve with Cool Ranch Doritos, chips or any favorite cut-up vegetables.

Makes about 2 cups dip.

Recipe provided by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

70’s Party Cheeseball

2 packages (8 oz.) cream cheese, slightly softened

1 cup blue cheese crumbles (or feta)

1 – 1 ½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

½ to 2/3 cups very finely chopped red onion, white onion and/or green onion

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Optional: ¼ cup very finely pimentos or red bell pepper

1-2 cups very finely chopped sliced almonds, toasted (or any favorite nut)

In a large bowl with electric mixer, mix cream cheese, blue cheese and cheddar cheese until blended. Add onion (and other optional ingredients if desired) along with Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice and garlic. Beat on medium for a couple minutes, until blended and slightly fluffy. Refrigerate mixture in bowl for several hours (4 – 6) until firm enough to roll into ball. Roll in toasted chopped almonds and refrigerate again for a couple hours before serving. Serve with crackers. Makes about 16 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

70’s Watergate Salad

1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple in juice, undrained

1 package (3.4 – 3.5 oz.) pistachio flavor instant pudding

1 container (8 oz.) Cool Whip whipped topping, thawed

1 – 1 ½ cups mini marshmallows

¾ cup chopped pecans

Garnish: more chopped pecans and/or maraschino cherries

In a large bowl, mix together pineapple and pudding mix. Stir in cool whip, marshmallows and pecans. Refrigerate at least an hour or two before serving.

Makes about 6 cups salad (12 servings of ½ cup each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Dr. Pepper Cherry Jello Mold

2 boxes (3 oz. each) cherry jello

1 cup boiling water

1 ¼ cups Dr. Pepper soda

1 can (15 oz.) red tart cherries in water, undrained

1 can (8 oz.) crushed pineapple, undrained

1 ¼ cups finely chopped pecans

Optional topping:

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

3-4 tablespoons sour cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

Pour boiling water over jello in a large glass bowl. Stir or whisk until dissolved. Stir/whisk in dr. Pepper. Refrigerate mixture until partially firm, but not set. This will take about 30 minutes, and you’ll need to stir EVERY 5 minutes or so.

2. Place cherries and their liquid in a food processor or blender; pulse a few times to lightly chop the cherries. Add cherries, pineapple and pecans to thickened jello mixture, stirring until blended.

3. Coat a 10 to 12 cup Bundt pan with vegetable cooking spray. Pour mixture into pan and refrigerate at least 4 -6 hours. Make optional topping if desired by mixing cream cheese with sour cream and powdered sugar with electric hand mixer in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Once jello salad is set, flip mold onto serving plate. It “should” come out easily if you just lightly pull sides of jello away from pan with your fingers to loosen it before flipping on plate.

Makes about 12 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD