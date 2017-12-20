× Indiana native Catt Sadler leaves E! News after learning co-host earns nearly double her salary

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Longtime E! News host and former FOX59 reporter Catt Sadler is leaving her “dream job” over a pay dispute.

According to Sadler, her co-host Jason Kennedy has been making nearly double her salary for the past several years.

The Martinsville native talked about her departure in a blog post. In part, she says: “My decision was made for me and I must go. I will find more work. I will create content with meaning. The way I see it, I have an obligation to be an agent for change.” You can read her blog post in its entirety here.

The 43-year-old host was with E! News for 12 years.