Man in critical condition following near west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after a man was shot Wednesday afternoon on the near west side.

At around 4:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of 10th St. and Belleview Pl. near Haughville on the report of a person shot.

IMPD confirmed a man is in critical condition following the shooting and was sent to Eskenazi Hospital. Aggravated assault detectives are at the scene.

If you have any information regarding to shooting, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 317-242-8477.