FRANKLIN, Ind. -- Take a ride on an indoor roller coaster or test your skills in a warrior obstacle challenge. A new indoor adventure park is open in Johnson County. Sherman went to check out what's inside Urban Air Adventure Park.
New indoor adventure park opens
-
Santa Claus amusement park adding $3.5M in attractions for kids
-
New taco pub opens downtown
-
Greenfield church to add armed security for services
-
Colts to move training camp to Westfield’s Grand Park in 10-year deal
-
Salon Boutique opens in Fishers
-
-
Suburban Indy Home Show kicks off in Westfield
-
Your Town Friday: Haunted ropes course in Hamilton County!
-
New Verde location opens in Carmel
-
Here’s a list of events around Indy sure to get you into the holiday spirit
-
New burger restaurant opens downtown
-
-
Colts’ Vinatieri prepares for worst, hopes for better on road trip vs. Bills
-
Visit these top Indianapolis attractions during the holiday season
-
Adam Vinatieri’s missed field goals during blizzard game in Buffalo could cost him $500,000