× Newborns at Hendricks Regional Hospital going home with stockings all December

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Hendricks Regional Hospital are showering newborn babies with holiday cheer this month.

Every baby born at the hospital goes home with a special stocking.

The gifts are all hand stitched by volunteers from the Hendricks Regional Health Guild. It’s an annual tradition.

Each year, volunteers sew over 1,000 knit caps for babies in our Childbirth Center, but they transition to stockings when the holiday season rolls around.

It takes the volunteers a few hours to stitch the designs.

“Thank you to these volunteers for creating wonderful experiences for our tiniest patients and their families!” said Hendricks Regional on Facebook.