× SILVER ALERT: Monroe County authorities searching for missing 88 year old

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Bloomington, Indiana.

Peter Michael Mitchell, 88, is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and light colored jeans.

He was last seen Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 3 p.m. in Bloomington, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a gray 2006 Honda Odyssey Indiana plate 836AFR.

If you have any information on Peter Michael Mitchell, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2781 or 911.